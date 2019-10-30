TikTok to Remove Harmful Content Surfaced in UAE

Social media firm TikTok has insisted it's "in the process" of removing harmful content from its app, particularly videos of a challenge viral among UAE youth, which requires participants to strangle themselves or their peers.







In a statement to Khaleej Times, a TikTok spokesperson said the firm is investigating the challenge that has been trending on its app among UAE youth.

Recently, a UAE-based mother reported a harrowing story of how her son came home with a bruised neck. He was participating in the 'pass-out challenge', where youngsters strangle themselves or each other in different ways to see how long they can last.

Gita Ghaemmaghami, Regional Communications Director - MENA TikTok, said: "TikTok is committed to maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment for our users and in no way endorses or promotes videos that violate our Community Guidelines. Irresponsible trends that encourage dangerous behavior are regrettably pervasive across the internet, but TikTok does not endorse nor tolerate content that features dangerous subject matter.

"We are actively investigating this and we are in the process of removing related harmful content. This is a complex, industry-wide challenge and we are consistently evaluating and strengthening our safety measures in our ongoing commitment to safeguard the well-being of our community."

Ghaemmaghami has insisted that users see their community guidelines for usage of the app, which are available in English- and Arabic.