Tiny China porcelain bowl sells at $25.3M

Published April 11th, 2023 - 09:35 GMT
Ancient China porcelain bowl sells at $25.3M
An auctioneer closes the bidding on a Famille rose (fencai) peach box and cover, from the Jingdezhen imperial kilns, Jiangxi province, Qing Dynasty AD1736-95 at the Sotheby's auction titled "The Meiyintang Collection" in Hong Kong on April 7, 2011. The piece, auctioned from a private collection of Imperial Chinese porcelain, sold for 35 million Hong Kong dollars (4, 501, 000 USD). It was estimated to be sold at 40-60 million Hong Kong dollars (5.1-7.7 million USD). AFP PHOTO/Antony DICKSON (Photo by ANTONY DICKSON / AFP)
Highlights
A tiny fine porcelain bowl sells for $25.3 million at a Hong Kong auction.

ALBAWABA - A tiny porcelain bowl sold for $25.3 million during a bumper week of Chinese art sales in Hong Kong.

The ancient delicate bowl measured under 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) in diameter was described by the London-based auction house Sotheby's as "highly important," according to CNN.

CNN said the antique bowl hailed from a rare group of ceramics decorated at Beijing's imperial workshops in the 18th century. "It was produced during the time of the Yongzheng Emperor, who ruled China from 1722 to 1735 (though the enamel was likely painted shortly after his death)," according to CNN.

"It is part of a tradition known as 'falangcai,' or 'foreign colors,' a name given to porcelain originating from the imperial kilns of Jingdezhen but enameled by artisans in Beijing's Forbidden City," CNN added.

Fetching 198.2 million Hong Kong dollars ($25.3 million) on Saturday, the bowl depicts two swallows, a blooming apricot tree and a willow.

The design also features an excerpt from a poem thought to have been commissioned by Yongzheng's Ming dynasty predecessor, the Wanli Emperor.

