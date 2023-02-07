Are you looking to get started in the exciting world of blockchain technology? With its potential to revolutionize industries ranging from finance and supply chain management to healthcare and government, blockchain is one of the most in-demand fields today. To help you get started, we've compiled a list of ten popular blockchain courses and certifications for beginners.

Source: Shutterstock

Whether you're a technical or non-technical professional, these programs offer a comprehensive introduction to blockchain technology, covering topics such as cryptography, consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and distributed systems. So why wait? Start your blockchain journey today with one of these top courses and certifications.

Top 10 blockchain courses for beginners in 2023

Blockchain Fundamentals - Coursera (Free, with a fee for a certificate)

Highlights: An introductory course that covers the basics of blockchain technology and its potential applications.

This course is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of the basics of blockchain technology and its potential applications. It covers the fundamental concepts of cryptography, consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and distributed systems, making it an excellent starting point for beginners.

Blockchain Essentials - IBM Blockchain Professional Certificate (Free, with a fee for certification)

Highlights: A comprehensive course that covers blockchain architecture, consensus mechanisms, smart contracts, and the IBM Blockchain Platform.

This certification program by IBM provides a deep dive into the essentials of blockchain technology and its applications in various industries. It covers topics such as distributed ledger technology, consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and security. The program culminates in a capstone project where participants can demonstrate their understanding of the material.

Introduction to Blockchain Technologies - edX (Free, with a fee for a certificate)

Highlights: A beginner-friendly course that covers the basics of blockchain technology, cryptography, and distributed systems.

This course provides a comprehensive overview of blockchain technology and its various applications. It covers topics such as cryptography, consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and distributed systems. The course also explores various use cases of blockchain technology in finance, supply chain, and healthcare.

Blockchain Revolution - Udemy ($9.99 - $199.99)

Highlights: A comprehensive course that covers the history of money and the rise of blockchain, as well as its potential applications in various industries.

This course provides an introduction to blockchain technology and its potential applications. It covers topics such as the basics of cryptography, consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and the structure of a blockchain. The course also includes hands-on exercises and projects to help participants gain practical experience.

Blockchain Basics - eduCBA ($29)

Highlights: A beginner-friendly course that covers the basics of blockchain technology and its potential applications, including cryptocurrencies and smart contracts.

This course provides a comprehensive overview of blockchain technology, its history, and its potential applications. It covers topics such as cryptography, consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and distributed systems. The course also includes case studies of blockchain applications in finance, supply chain, and healthcare.

Blockchain for Business - Coursera (Free, with a fee for a certificate)

Highlights: A course that covers the business implications of blockchain technology and its potential applications in various industries.

This course is designed for business professionals and provides an overview of the various ways in which blockchain technology can be used in various industries. It covers topics such as the basics of blockchain technology, its applications in finance, supply chain, and healthcare, and the benefits and challenges of implementing blockchain solutions.

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Fundamentals - Pluralsight (Monthly subscription starting at $29)

Highlights: A comprehensive course that covers the basics of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, including the principles of consensus and the structure of a blockchain network.

This course provides a comprehensive overview of blockchain technology and its potential applications, with a focus on cryptocurrency. It covers topics such as cryptography, consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and the structure of a blockchain. The course also includes hands-on exercises and projects to help participants gain practical experience.

Blockchain Developer - Coursera (Free, with a fee for a certificate)

Highlights: A course that covers the basics of blockchain development, including smart contract development and the Ethereum platform.

This course is designed for developers who want to learn how to build decentralized applications using blockchain technology. It covers topics such as cryptography, consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and distributed systems. The course includes hands-on exercises and projects to help participants gain practical experience.

Blockchain A-Z™: Learn How To Build Your First Blockchain - Udemy ($9.99 - $199.99)

Highlights: A hands-on course that teaches you how to build a blockchain from scratch, covering topics such as cryptography, consensus mechanisms, and smart contracts.

This course provides a comprehensive overview of blockchain technology and its potential applications, with a focus on building a blockchain. It covers topics such as cryptography, consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and the structure of a blockchain. The course also includes hands-on exercises and projects to help participants gain practical experience.

Fundamentals of Blockchain - Harvard Business Review (Monthly or annual subscription starting at $49)

Highlights: A course that covers the basics of blockchain technology and its potential applications in business, including the use of smart contracts and decentralized systems.

This course provides an overview of blockchain technology and its potential applications, with a focus on its implications for business. It covers topics such as the basics of blockchain technology, its applications in finance, supply chain, and healthcare, and the benefits and challenges of implementing blockchain solutions. The course also includes case studies and real-world examples to help participants understand the impact of blockchain technology on business.