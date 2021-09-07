  1. Home
Rim ElChami

Published September 7th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
If you think the most downloaded mobile game this year so far is PUBG Mobile, then you’d be surprised to know that it’s not even among the top 10 downloaded mobile games! Another surprise for our gamers enthusiasts is that Garena Free Fire leapfrogged to second place in this list. 

Without further ado, here are the top 10 downloaded mobile games in H1 2021 according to Sensor Tower:

  1. Join Clash 3D

    Join Clash 3D mobile games

    Although Supersonic Studios’ Join Clash 3D didn’t make it among the top 10 downloaded mobile games on App store, it ranked first with 115.6 million downloads globally in H1 2021. 

  2. Garena Free Fire
    Garena Free Fire mobile games

    Garena International’s mobile battle royale hit approximately 101.6 million first-time installs in the first half of the year, earning it the second rank in this list. It’s worth mentioning that this mobile game didn’t wasn’t among the top 10 downloaded mobile games on the App store either.

  3. High Heels 
    High Heels mobile games

    Zynga’s newest offering High Heels ranked at No. 3, while it occupies the fifth position on the App store and ranks sixth on Google Play store.

  4. Bridge Race
    Bridge Race mobile games

    Supersonic Studios made another appearance in the top five with Bridge Race at No. 4. While it was the third most downloaded mobile game on Google Play store, it wasn’t among the top 10 downloaded on the App store.

  5. Among Us 
    Among Us mobile games

    InnerSloth’s party game Among Us ranked 5th on this list while it ranks fourth on the App store, and failed to be among the top 10 downloaded on Google Play store.

  6. Subway Surfers
    Subway Surfers mobile games

    Kiloo and SYBO Games’ Subway Surfers managed to rank 6th in this list. It ranks seventh on the App store, while on Google Play store it takes the eighth spot.

  7. Phone Case DIY
    Phone Case DIY mobile games

    Although Crazy Labs Ltd.’s Phone Case DIY failed to be among the top 10 downloaded on the App store, it managed to rank sixth on Google Play store and seventh among the top 10 downloaded mobile games in the first half of 2021.

  8. Ludo King
    Ludo King mobile games

    While Gametion’s Ludo King was among the top 5 downloaded on Google Play store, it didn’t even make it among the 10 downloaded on the App store. Nonetheless, the popular video game managed to rank eighth among the top 10 downloaded mobile games in H1 2021.

  9. Candy Crush Saga
    Candy Crush Saga mobile games

    King’s Candy Crush Saga is still going strong this year ranking ninth among the top 10 downloaded mobile games. This is another mobile game that wasn’t among the top 10 downloaded on the App store, but it ranked seventh on the Google Play store.

  10. DOP 2
    DOP 2 mobile games

    SayGames Ltd’s Delete One Part is a game that's packed with puzzles for you to solve by erasing certain elements in each picture. Although this mobile game didn’t make it to App store’s 10 most downloaded list, it ranked ninth on Google Play store and it was the tenth most downloaded mobile game in the first half of 2021.

