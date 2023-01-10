Despite being a very eventful year that held so many unpleasant surprises, as many crypto empires collapsed, like FTX and Terraform Labs, the crypto has had a volatile ride in the past few years. Although there have been some encouraging moments, such as Ethereum's network upgrade and the cryptocurrency market making headlines as major financial institutions and international brands accept digital assets as the accepted form of payment, the market's overall value continues to decline, taking investors' appetite with it.

The market is always changing and so is the search on the internet, many projects have been relegated to the scrapyard, some have managed their way to the moon, and others have achieved the status of space rock. And, as the world becomes more and more digitalized, crypto has grown from nothing to being a very big portion of most people's money. So it's logical that everyone wants to know more about this new thing called cryptocurrency.

Hold on to your hats, folks, and let’s get right into some of 2022 most popular projects according to Dollargeek:

Top 10 googled crypto projects in 2022

Bitcoin (4,570,000 monthly searches)

One cannot begin such a list without mentioning Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, as it is a well-known name on a global scale. The table topper coin was made in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, a person or group of persons. Since Bitcoin is not backed by a government or a physical good, it promises to have lower transaction fees than more established payment systems. It also uses a decentralized operating system. Thanks to its dominance in the market and unparalleled level of decentralization, Bitcoin continued to be the most popular cryptocurrency in searches through 2022.

Dogecoin (5,580,000 monthly searches)

Despite being a very volatile year, DOGE has managed to gain a lot of traction in the last year. In fact, Dogecoin is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2022. Within a week of Elon taking over Twitter, Dogecoin increased by nearly 150%! DOGE eventually made its way into the market's top ten cryptocurrencies and has become a reliable form of investment for many.

Shiba Inu (4,430,000 monthly searches)

Aiming to dethrone dogecoin, the self-proclaimed “DOGEKiller” first grew 300 times its value when it was anonymously created back in 2020. Despite all its jaw-dropping weak performance, SHIBA ranked second place in the most googled crypto projects in the world, with a market cap of over $20 billion.

Despite Shiba Inu's poor performance, the crypto has made headlines several times due to its growing presence in the metaverse and the potential launch of Shibarium, SHIB's Ethereum layer-2 blockchain.





Ethereum (3,840,000 monthly searches)

The Ethereum network is a decentralized blockchain that was built in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin, a 19-year-old programmer at that time! Vitalik believed that the blockchain can benefit from the computing power of all connected devices on the network to develop and manage decentralized apps (DApps), Vitalik refers to the Ethereum network as a "Virtual Machine" or a "world computer."

Ethereum recently launched its Merge upgrade, allowing altcoins to surge. Following the release of the ETH 2.0 upgrade, Bitcoin rallied as well, giving crypto investors hope for profits. According to Google data, interest in the term "ethereum 2.0" increased dramatically when the PoS switch occurred.

Avalanche (861,000 monthly searches)

Avalanche, which is an open, programmable smart contracts platform for decentralized applications, is living up to its hype dubbed ‘Ethereum killer’ going wildly popular among traders as the excitement over new partnerships is yet another encouraging reason for investing in the coin.

In 2022, Avalanche was expected to be the Ethereum killer. With the growing prominence of the Ethereum Merge in 2022, it was natural for investors to become interested in AVAX price movements. Even though the value of the cryptocurrency fell during the crypto slumber, it is clear that investor interest in it has increased.

Litecoin (796,000 monthly searches)

Litecoin was created in 2011 by Charlie Lee, an ex-Google engineer. It is frequently referred to as Bitcoin's "little brother" - a kind of silver to Bitcoin's gold if you will. In 2022, Litecoin will be another popular cryptocurrency among investors. Because of the halving event, the LTC token is constantly rising. LTC has finally emerged as a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to Bitcoin.

Cardano (1,470,000 searches monthly)

Cardano is one of the fastest-growing proof-of-stake blockchain platforms that has climbed up the exploding in popularity chart by crypto market cap since its creation in 2015. Cardano is considered one of the most scalable blockchains, by the World Economic Forum, making it a vox to investors.



XRP (1,300,000 monthly searches)

The possibility that XRP would eventually win its case against the SEC increased its popularity in 2022. For quite some time, Ripple has been fighting its case against the regulatory body. Growing speculation about XRP's potential victory has made it a profitable cryptocurrency for 2023.

Safemoon (1,030,000 searches monthly)

While not as well-known as larger crypto networks such as ethereum and bitcoin, Safemoon gained much buzz in 2022, as evidenced by celebrity endorsements from Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty, Jake Paul, and Dave Portnoy.

Safemoon, like bitcoin and ethereum, is a peer-to-peer, open-source cryptocurrency. Safemoon's logo is a rocket ship, possibly a "to the moon" reference popular among cryptocurrency traders.

Nexus (734,000 monthly search)

Nexus is a peer-to-peer network that improves on current blockchain protocols' speed, scalability, security, and accessibility. The project accomplishes this primarily through the use of a quantum-resistant 3D blockchain in conjunction with space communication satellites. Nexus founder Colin Cantrell hopes to "decentralize the decentralization" by removing it from the reach of government control or mining pool monopolies.