Top 10 Restaurants in the US in 2022

For all the foodies who are in the United States or the ones planning to visit the states anytime soon, this list will be your ultimate guide since it sheds the light on the country's top 10 restaurants, according to Yelp's 9th Annual list of the top 100 restaurants.

Since Yelp is known to publish crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, it's safe to say that its recommendations on the best restaurants are credible.

Without further ado, here the top 10 restaurants in the U.S. in 2022: