Top 10 Restaurants in the US in 2022

For all the foodies who are in the United States or the ones planning to visit the states anytime soon, this list will be your ultimate guide since it sheds the light on the country's top 10 restaurants, according to Yelp's 9th Annual list of the top 100 restaurants.
Since Yelp is known to publish crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, it's safe to say that its recommendations on the best restaurants are credible.
Without further ado, here the top 10 restaurants in the U.S. in 2022:
-
Cocina Madrigal – Phoenix, AZ
This Mexican restaurant ranks first in the states' top 10 best restaurants list. It specializes in handcrafted tacos, homemade enchiladas, fresh bold salads, and made from scratch specialties.
-
Aracosia - McLean – McLean, VA
Second in the top 10 restaurants list comes Aracosia that praises itself by having a menu that caters to every diet. Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, follows a Paleo diet, or a Gluten Free diet, the restaurant promises that you can find your desired dish on their menu. In addition, Aracosia assures its customers that all their meat is Halal.
-
Fermentation Farm – Costa Mesa, CA
Founded in 2014 by Dr. Yasmine Mason, Fermentation Farm specializes in probiotic-rich and restorative foods that also contain B vitamins, electrolytes, collagen, and minerals that are necessary for proper gut and immune system and overall body wellness.
-
Oriole – Chicago, IL
Oriole is a restaurant located in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, and is known for offering an extended tasting menu presented by Executive Chef & Owner Noah Sandoval.
-
Bird Bird Biscuit – Austin, TX
This Texan restaurant is known for serving mouth watering house-made buttermilk biscuit sandwiches for breakfast & lunch.
-
Jackrabbit Filly – North Charleston, SC
Jackrabbit Filly is a family-style restaurant known for serving contemporary Chinese-American dishes.
-
Junkyard Bistro – Salmon, ID
This American cuisine restaurant is best known for its “Infamous Garlic Burger” that features peppers, mushrooms, onions, and Provolone cheese topped with a delicious garlic aioli. However, its menu includes everything for everyone! From Mongolian Beef Noodle Bowl to a French dip sandwich.
-
The Goodwich – Las Vegas, NVM
There are a lot of restaurants in the U.S. claiming to serve the best sandwiches, but no one can compete with the Goodwich when it comes to its “Stacked-Rite” method of sandwich assembly, that ensures the flavors are mixed evenly, giving the customers perfect balance of taste and texture in each bite.
-
OSH Restaurant & Grill – Nashville, TN
This Nashville restaurant serves traditional Uzbek food that reflects the colorful culinary cultures of Uzbekistan, as well as variety of Central Asian and Middle Eastern dishes.
-
The Riv – The Dalles, OR
This breakfast and lunch cafe and event space is best known for its outstanding espresso, house-made pastries, chicken and waffles, or Salmon Benedict (with smoked salmon in place of ham).
