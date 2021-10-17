Top 10 Richest Football Club Owners

An investment group led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has recently acquired English football club Newcastle United, ending retail tycoon Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the club. After the PIF paid 320 million pounds for the acquisition of the English club, it became the world's richest football club owner.

Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) - $430 billion Mohammed bin Salman - Source: Shutterstock The sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia purchased an 80% stake in Newcastle in October 2021, making it the richest football club owner. The PIE is headed by Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan who has been appointed as Newcastle chairman. According to SWFI, PIF’s total assets are at $430 billion.

Dietrich Mateschitz - $25.7 billion Dietrich Mateschitz - Source: Shutterstock Red Bull’s co-founder, Dietrich Mateschitz, ranks second on this list with a net worth of $24.7 billion. The Australian billionaire owns the German football club RB Leipzig, the Australian football club Red Bull Salzburg, and the American football club New York Red Bulls.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan - $ 22 billion Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Source: Twitter UAE’s deputy prime minister, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan (AKA Sheikh Mansour) ranks third on this list with an estimated net worth of $22 billion. The owner of the English club, Manchester City, also owns the Australian football club Melbourne City and the American football club New York City.

Andrea Agnelli & family - $19.1 billion Andrea Agnelli - Source: Shutterstock

The owners of Juventus FC ranks fourth on this list with a net worth of $19.1 billion. Andrea Agnelli is considered the face of the family's football enterprise, serving as chairman of both the club and of the European Club Association (ECA). Known as an industrialist family, the Agnelli family's business interests are varied, but they are mostly synonymous with the motor car industry, producing Fiat, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and other such brands.

Roman Abramovich - $14.7 billion Roman Abramovich - Source: Twitter The Russian-Israeli billionaire, Roman Abramovich ranks fifth on this list with a net worth $14.5 billion. Abramovich is known outside Russia for owning the English football club, Chelsea FC. He is the primary owner of the private investment company Millhouse LLC.

Philip Anschutz - $10.9 billion Philip Anschutz - Source: Twitter Over 5 decades, the American billionaire has built fortunes in oil, railroads, telecom, real estate and entertainment. Philip Anschutz owns the LA Galaxy football club.

Stan Kroenke - $10.7 billion Stan Kroenke - Source: Twitter Stan Kroenke is a real estate and sports mogul with an international portfolio. In addition to owning Colorado Rapids and Arsenal football club, Kroenke’s sports empire also includes the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Also Read Why Are Gulf Countries Investing in Soft Power?

Nasser Al-Khelaifi - $8 billion Nasser Al-Khelaifi - Source: Twitter The Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is the chairman of beIN Media Group, chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, president of Paris Saint-Germain and Qatar Tennis Federation, and vice president of the Asian Tennis Federation for West Asia.

Zhang Jindong - $7.4 billion Zhang Jindong - Source: Twitter Zhang Jindong chairs Suning.com, one of China's largest appliance retailers and e-commerce companies. He is the owner of the Italian football club, Inter Milan.