Top 10 Richest Football Club Owners

Rim ElChami

Rim ElChami

Published October 17th, 2021 - 07:03 GMT
PIF is the richest owner in the world of football.

An investment group led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has recently acquired English football club Newcastle United, ending retail tycoon Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the club. After the PIF paid 320 million pounds for the acquisition of the English club, it became the world's richest football club owner.

Here are the world’s 10 richest football club owners:

  1. Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) - $430 billion

    Mohammed bin Salman richest football club owners
    Mohammed bin Salman - Source: Shutterstock

    The sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia purchased an 80% stake in Newcastle in October 2021, making it the richest football club owner. The PIE is headed by Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan who has been appointed as Newcastle chairman. According to SWFI, PIF’s total assets are at $430 billion. 

  2. Dietrich Mateschitz - $25.7 billion

    Dietrich Mateschitz richest football club owners
    Dietrich Mateschitz - Source: Shutterstock

    Red Bull’s co-founder, Dietrich Mateschitz, ranks second on this list with a net worth of $24.7 billion. The Australian billionaire owns the German football club RB Leipzig, the Australian football club Red Bull Salzburg, and the American football club New York Red Bulls.

  3. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan - $ 22 billion

    Sheikh Mansour richest football club owners
    Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Source: Twitter
     

    UAE’s deputy prime minister, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan (AKA Sheikh Mansour) ranks third on this list with an estimated net worth of $22 billion. The owner of the English club, Manchester City, also owns the Australian football club Melbourne City and the American football club New York City.

  4. Andrea Agnelli & family - $19.1 billion

    Andrea Agnelli richest football club owners
    Andrea Agnelli - Source: Shutterstock


    The owners of Juventus FC ranks fourth on this list with a net worth of $19.1 billion. Andrea Agnelli is considered the face of the family's football enterprise, serving as chairman of both the club and of the European Club Association (ECA). Known as an industrialist family, the Agnelli family's business interests are varied, but they are mostly synonymous with the motor car industry, producing Fiat, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and other such brands.

  5. Roman Abramovich - $14.7 billion

    Roman Abramovich richest football club owners
    Roman Abramovich - Source: Twitter

    The Russian-Israeli billionaire, Roman Abramovich ranks fifth on this list with a net worth $14.5 billion. Abramovich is known outside Russia for owning the English football club, Chelsea FC. He is the primary owner of the private investment company Millhouse LLC.

  6. Philip Anschutz - $10.9 billion

    Philip Anschutz richest football club owners
    Philip Anschutz - Source: Twitter

    Over 5 decades, the American billionaire has built fortunes in oil, railroads, telecom, real estate and entertainment. Philip Anschutz owns the LA Galaxy football club.

  7. Stan Kroenke - $10.7 billion

    Stan Kroenke richest football club owners
    Stan Kroenke - Source: Twitter

    Stan Kroenke is a real estate and sports mogul with an international portfolio. In addition to owning Colorado Rapids and Arsenal football club, Kroenke’s sports empire also includes the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, 

  8. Nasser Al-Khelaifi - $8 billion

    Nasser Al-Khelaifi richest football club owners
    Nasser Al-Khelaifi - Source: Twitter

    The Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is the chairman of beIN Media Group, chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, president of Paris Saint-Germain and Qatar Tennis Federation, and vice president of the Asian Tennis Federation for West Asia.

  9. Zhang Jindong - $7.4 billion

    Zhang Jindong richest football club owners
    Zhang Jindong - Source: Twitter

    Zhang Jindong chairs Suning.com, one of China's largest appliance retailers and e-commerce companies. He is the owner of the Italian football club, Inter Milan.

  10. Dietmar Hopp - $7.2 billion

    Dietmar Hopp richest football club owners
    Dietmar Hopp - Source: Wikimedia commons

    Dietmar Hopp left IBM with four colleagues in 1972 to launch German enterprise software company SAP (Systems, Applications, Products). Today, he is the owner of the German football club, Hoffenheim.

