Although sales aren't the only factor that matters when determining how good a video game is, selling millions of copies worldwide does provide a solid indication of how popular a video game is especially if it withstands the test of time.

Before we begin our list, consider the following: ever since the days of "Space Invaders," video gaming is no longer a hobby; it is now a multibillion-dollar industry with a yearly industry worth of 197 billion US dollars.

Mobile gaming is by far the largest revenue category in the video game market, with smartphone games earning over 91 billion US dollars in annual revenue. Smartphone games are expected to generate around 91.4 billion USD in annual revenue in 2022, accounting for 45 percent of the worldwide gaming market over the measured period. With 58.6 billion US dollars in global revenue, console games came in second. However, only a few titles have achieved hundreds of millions of sales so far.

The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, detailing the best-selling games in 2022 so far. So, whether you like sports games or maybe sim-type games or even war strategic ones, there’s a video game for everyone as chances are that you’ve probably played something included here! We compiled a list of the top-selling video games in 2022. Check it out and see how many titles you can predict.

Top 10 Selling Video Games in 2022

Elden Ring

Awarded The Game Award for Most Anticipated Game, Elden Ring is a 2022 action role-playing game published by Bandai Namco Entertainment and developed by FromSoftware. Hidetaka Miyazaki directed it, the creator of the acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series, and George R. R. Martin, author of the New York Times best-selling fantasy novel A Song of Ice and Fire, and to Game of Thrones fans that’s enough reason to play it and for it to be at the top of the sales charts.

ELDEN RING has immense imaginative landscapes and gloomy, complex tunnels that are seamlessly connected. You can explore the Lands Between, a new fantasy realm and discover the secrets of the Elden Ring's power. Meet opponents with interesting backstories, personalities with their own unique motivations for assisting or impeding your journey, and terrifying beasts.

Elden Ring is available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X & S.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ranks second among the top selling video games. It is a 2022 Lego-themed action-adventure game released by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developed by Traveller's Tales. It is the sixth installment in TT Games' Lego Star Wars video game franchise, and the sequel to 2016's Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

With LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you can explore the entire galaxy! Play through all nine Star Wars films in a first-of-its-kind LEGO video game. Enjoy exciting adventures, witty comedy, and the ability to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Third on the top 10 selling video games is Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is a 2022 action role-playing game developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for the Nintendo Switch. It is part of the Pokémon video game series' eighth generation and acts as a prologue to Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

Explore the ancient Sinnoh region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus! You can research Pokémon as a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team in order to build the Hisui region's first Pokédex. Find freshly found Pokémon, go in survey tasks, explore natural expanses, and solve the mystery surrounding the Mythical Pokémon, Arceus. As the protagonist of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you will be a member of the Galaxy Team's Survey Corps. As you attempt to build the land's first-ever Pokédex, your goal will be to encounter every species of Pokémon from every corner of the Hisui region.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Horizon II: Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West ranks fourth among the best selling video games. It is a 2022 action role-playing game published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and developed by Guerrilla Games.

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the Western United States recuperating from the consequences of an extinction event triggered by a rogue robot swarm, as a sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn. Horizon Forbidden West continues the story of Aloy (Ashly Burch), a young Nora tribe hunter and clone of Old World scientist Elisabet Sobeck, as she leads a band of allies on a trek to the Forbidden West to investigate the source of a deadly virus that kills everyone it infects.

Horizon Forbidden West was published on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

MLB: The Show 22

MLB The Show 22 is a baseball video game based on Major League Baseball developed by San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It was made available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch, a first for the franchise.

'MLB the Show 22' includes new gaming mechanics as well as new commentators. Of course, a new platform to play on isn't the only new feature introduced by the makers to the brand. With this latest installment, players can now choose from three different styles of swings in the batter's box.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

The game that ranked 6th in the top 10 selling video games is Call of Duty: Vanguard. It is a first-person shooter game released in 2021 by Activision and developed by Sledgehammer Games. On November 5, it was released on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is the 18th installment in the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, set during World War II, will immerse players in visceral action over the entire theatre of war, from Europe to North Africa, the Eastern Front, and the Pacific. Call of Duty: Vanguard seems to be an epic-looking experience from the developers of Call of Duty: WWII.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is a sim racing video game released in 2022 by Sony Interactive Entertainment and developed by Polyphony Digital. The game is the eighth mainstream entry in the Gran Turismo franchise.

Available on PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, the single-player campaign, called GT Simulation Mode, returns in Gran Turismo 7. Other returning elements include the reintroduction of conventional racing circuits and vehicles, as well as Special Events, Championships, Driving School, Tuning Parts Shop, Used Cars dealership, and GT Auto, as well as the new GT Sport Mode, Brand Central, and Discover introduced in Gran Turismo Sport. To access features such as multiplayer and all tracks and automobiles, the player must complete missions ("Menu Books") from the GT Cafe.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 2022 platform video game for the Nintendo Switch developed by HAL Laboratory and released by Nintendo. It is the thirteenth mainline chapter in the Kirby series and, barring spin-offs, the first game in true 3D.

The player takes control of Kirby in a journey across the titular forgotten land known as the New World in order to rescue Waddle Dees, who has been kidnapped by the fierce Beast Pack. Kirby can employ a variety of copy skills to assist defeat foes and proceed through each stage in order to save the Waddle Dees. Critics praised the game, with some considering it one of the greatest in the series. In two weeks, it sold 2.1 million units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 is a kart racing game developed and published by Nintendo that was first released in 2014 for the Wii U. It preserves the game mechanics of the Mario Kart series, in which players control Mario franchise characters in kart racing, collecting a variety of objects to hinder opponents or gain an edge in the race.

The game includes the majority of Mario Kart 8's base and DLC content. Miiverse compatibility, stamps, and the option to upload highlight reels to YouTube were all removed from the Wii U version when Miiverse was canceled on November 7, 2017. Battle Mode has undergone considerable changes.

Madden NFL 22

The last place among the top 10 selling video games ranked Madden NFL 22.

It is a video game based on the National Football League that was developed by EA Tiburon and published by Electronic Arts. It's the latest entry in the long-running Madden NFL series, and it's available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who faced one other in Super Bowl LV the previous season, both appear on the cover for the second time, the first joint cover since Madden NFL 10. The game, like previous entries in the series, garnered mixed reviews from critics, with praise for attempts to enhance Franchise mode but criticism for problems and a lack of originality elsewhere. This was the final Madden game released before the death of the franchise's namesake, John Madden.