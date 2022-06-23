Top 5 MENA NFT Platforms

NFTs or Non-fungible Tokens are the beautiful child of art and tech that has changed the world as we know it. Creating art on NFT platforms transformed the interaction between content creators and consumers, the NFT industry is estimated to grow from $3 billion in 2022 to $13.6 billion by 2027!

While it can be difficult to grasp the concept of digital ownership, NFTs made the innovation of digital scarcity meaning that NFT is basically a digital file that cannot be duplicated.

An NFT platform is your entry point to buy and sell these digital arts. In a way, NFT platforms can be compared to the Amazon of the internet.

Finding the finest NFT marketplace for you entails taking into account the fees you'll pay, the type of art sold (does it fit your style?), and the blockchain that its created on. The majority of NFT marketplaces utilize Ethereum blockchain, but some are switching to newer blockchains (like Polygon) because of their lower gas fees (which you must pay to mint your NFT) and lower carbon print. While there are plenty to choose from, in this article we’ll give you the best NFT platforms in MENA.

5 Best NFT Platforms in MENA

Nifty Souq

Nifty Souq aims to bring NFT and its technology to the MENA region to where users truly own this powerful brand of new digital items as well as empower these new economies and support artists to monetize through NFTs and digital assets.

Being the first and largest marketplace for user-owned digital goods, including songs, music, illustrations, gifs, poetry, and many more assets backed by a blockchain, Nifty Souq allows artists and collectors to sell and purchase NFTs.

Nifty Souq has teamed up with The non-profit Tezos Foundation blockchain, an open-source blockchain protocol that is safe, flexible, and build to stay, as part of their commitment to sustainability and environment. In comparison to other NFT platforms, it is two million times more energy efficient.

Also, Nifty uses Polygon, a decentralized Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever sacrificing security and holds a strong dedicated NFT community. On Nifty, you can select the percentage you want to charge for each secondary sale when creating an NFT. When you sell your digital artwork for a greater price (20 $MATIC), for instance, you fix on its value being 10 ($MATIC) with a 10% royalty, you will make a profit of 2 ($MATIC).

Nuqtah

Aiming to create the full infrastructure for NFTs in the MENA region, Nuqtah makes it possible for artists to give creators more authority so they may take advantage of their finest opportunities. The KSA-based NFT pioneer's ultimate goal is to build a true community that welcomes all artists and art fans in an inclusive way that ease the barrier of entry and enable creators & Institutions to enter the web 3 space in the MENA region.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, has successfully finished its pre-seed round and partnered with New York’s Consensys to unlock the potential in the Saudi market. Nuqtah allows Saudi users to pay using local FIAT currency and receives 20% commission on the initial sale of the work on Nuqtah’s marketplace. However any future resales of the work (NFT) on the secondary marketplace the creative receives a 12% commission.

Queenmode.io

With the vision and the courage to unleash blockchain potential in “empowering choice”, Queenmode creators believe that representation in Web3.0 is crucial.

Have you visited Queen Mode site for a sneak peak of our Queens👸👸🏻👸🏼👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿?? Check out a few of the 9,999 Queens that we have in store for you. And whilst at it, join our 👑Private List👑 to guarantee a chance to buy a Queen Mode NFT when the time comes ⏳🫶 🖼 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Jjj7hdgU3o — Queen Mode (@queenmodenft) June 21, 2022

Queenmode’s, hence the name, goal is to arm women with the knowledge and education needed to make the choice of being part of Web3.0 (or not!).

Taking on the mission to educate people about NFTs, Queenmode has launched a YouTube series in which they explain NFT terms and know-hows.

Also, being a part of this NFT platform family gets you many real life experiences and perks like IRL meet ups around the world, merch, and gifts.

Oasisx.world

The MENA community empowering multichain NFT Marketplace and Creator Studio, Oasisx.world aims to bridge the gap between creatives and web3. While unlike the first 3 platforms, Oasisx.world is not live yet, however, it promises that it will allow users to create, list and trade their favorite NFTs on Ethereum, Solana as well as Polygon blockchains. Their Creator Studio will allow brands and project creators to launch NFT projects similar to BAYC and Adidas in a matter of clicks!

So excited about @Oasisx_world a new Multichain NFT Marketplace & Creator Studio! Check out their really cool new features: I just submitted my creator application for vetting❤️Can’t wait for the launch! 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/V9yOwhIDBc#NFTCommunity #oasisx #NFTMarketplace pic.twitter.com/4342Qv6Z7G — Shurooq Amin.ETH/SOL - NFT NYC (@shurooqamin) June 16, 2022

Created in the MENA region by the region’s creatives, NFTY Arabia empowers Arab artists to showcase and sell their work to a growing and potentially endless global market of clients, galleries and art collectors through their platform practically tech-hassle free. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, NFTY partnered with the largest online publications in the region to expose your work to a broader audience to sell your work. NFTY Arabia is currently free to use for all members. However, NFTY get paid for displaying your art through a small sales commission fee that is added to your sales price, all transaction fees associated with blockchain interaction are paid by the end user.

On successful sales, NFTY Arabia takes a 20% commission on all purchases in Ether and additionally a credit card transaction fee for purchases done through credit card.