Top 5 Questions Employers and Job Seekers Ask When Conducting Interviews

As we all know, performing well during an interview is crucial for getting the job, no matter how impressive your CV is. During your first interview, you will be leaving the very first impression on your future manager and coworkers and that is more than words on paper. Based on your performance during the interview, you will either be brushed aside or pushed forward in the hiring process. Proper preparation, therefore, is a very important step for excelling in the job application process.

What you will be relieved to know is that many interviews will have the same common questions. These questions may be phrased a bit differently or tweaked to fit the specific job at stake. However, if you familiarize yourself with the most common questions and rehearse your answers, you will be in great shape for your upcoming job interview. It is also equally important for job seekers to prepare a set of questions to pose during the interview.

From Bayt.com, the Middle East’s #1 Job Site, you will find below the top 5 questions asked by employers as well as the top 5 questions that a job seeker may ask during an interview.

Top 5 questions asked by employers:

1. What do you know about us?

Usually this question is asked in order to measure how hard you’ve done your homework and how interested you are in the particular company and role. Make sure to do some research ahead of time, gather relevant information, and be fully aware of the company’s history, services, products and so on.

2. Where do you see yourself in five years?

This popular interview question is usually asked by HR managers and interviewers to help them better understand your goals and how well they align with the company’s objectives. This can also help the company determine whether you are likely to have a long tenure or leave after a couple of months.

3. Why did you leave your previous job?

This is considered a tricky question as it can say a lot about your personality, dedication, and work ethics. Did you leave for positive reasons or because you felt slighted or unappreciated? Or is it because you hit the ceiling and now you’re looking for a different career path? Be aware as this question should be expressed skillfully so you don’t get misunderstood.

4. How do you convince someone to do something they didn’t want to do?

The reason employers ask variations of this question is to indirectly measure your communication skills and to what extent you are a team player. In reality, you will have many situations at work where you will need to negotiate, debate, and discuss different perspectives and you should have the right tools to do that.

5. How do you handle criticism?

This question is usually asked to understand your reaction towards constructive feedback and how likely you are to accept criticism. So when you are criticized, you should not get defensive and take it personally. On the contrary, you should use this opportunity to acknowledge your strengths and weaknesses as well as your desire for continuous learning and growth.

Top 5 Questions Asked By A Job Seeker:

1. What is the most important qualification for this job role?

This question will give you a better understanding of what the employer is actually looking for. In case you missed a point pertaining to that qualification, this would be the time to mention it and reinforce your suitability for the job.

2. What do you like the most about working here?

This questions will enable you to break the ice and make the interview less formal. It will also allow you to know more about the company’s environment and culture and whether you would enjoy working in it.

3. What is the typical career path for this role?

Candidates ask this question to know more about the company’s promotion policy and what would be the next steps for the vacant position. This question also indicates that you are highly interested in this company and role and are willing to serve for the long run.

4. Will there be any training provided?

This question will reflect your eagerness towards learning and improving your skills and knowledge.

5. What is the process moving forward?

This is a good closing question as it shows that you are still interested in the company and eager to move forward with the hiring process.

Remember to always be well-prepared for your interview, practice your questions and answers, show up 10-15 minutes early, and dress professionally!

