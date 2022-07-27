Whether you’re already a crypto-head or an enthusiastic newbie, keeping up with the crypto news verse is essential for your investment journey.

As the market grows and more content is added, users wind up spending more time selecting which source is more reputable than actually wrapping their heads around the information.

In this article, we’ll list some of the greatest resources for people to keep up to date with the ever-changing blockchain and crypto world.

Kicking off this list of the best cryptocurrency websites is Albawaba Business! Besides covering crypto news and media, Albawaba offers you daily market updates, exclusive podcasts with the crypto world pioneers, crypto-explained articles, and weekly recaps of all the crypto news which you’ve missed!

One of the unique things about Albawaba is its variability in Arabic! If the fundamentals of Bitcoin pique your interest, you can visit our Crypto & Blockchain designated section, which has several articles rich in information but short and comprehensive for every crypto beginner as well as veteran traders.

Despite its reputation for openness and transparency, the crypto business is plagued with disinformation and dishonesty. If you are looking for dependable and credible sources that offer you more comprehensive and detailed articles, here is a list of the greatest cryptocurrency news sites to check out:

Top 5 Websites for Crypto News

CoinMarketCap

With quite a self-explanatory name, CoinMarketCap comes in the first place. In the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market, CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets.

Its objective is to make cryptocurrency more accessible and efficient around the world by providing retail customers with unbiased, high-quality, and reliable information from which to make their own informed conclusions. CoinMarketcap is your to-go website that is largely focused on market analysis, including price charts, market capitalization (thus the name), and trade volumes. You may access both daily and historical trading volumes. Details such as coins in circulation and historical highs/lows are available to you.

Cointelegraph

Another well-known source for crypto news is Cointelegraph. Founded in 2013, it is by far the largest independent digital media resource for blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends. Every day, our team brings you the most up-to-date and accurate news from both the decentralized and centralized worlds.

It entertains its viewers with imaginative graphics in addition to providing news. CoinTelegraph achieved a high rating due to its extensive market news and analysis part, as well as its informative Cryptopedia component for new investors.

Decrypt

Founded in 2018 with a simple mission to demystify the decentralized web, Decrypt strives to produce original coverage of the biggest stories, insightful profiles on the industry’s movers and shakers as well as engaging educational content to connect the dots.

Decrypt’s goal is to highlight what is truly important to our readers while also giving a toolkit for understanding the fundamentals.

Glassnode

Glassnode is blockchain analytics and intelligence company that develops cutting-edge on-chain metrics and solutions for digital asset stakeholders. Glassnode creates applications that focus on data from blockchains to enable new ways of delivering insights into blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

#Bitcoin Shrimp cohort with < 1 BTC have increased their relative holdings of the circulating $BTC supply from 5.2%, to over 6.0% since the LUNA collapse.



This is equivalent to 156k $BTC added to Shrimp on-chain balances in aggregate. pic.twitter.com/MNHTWIQtbe — glassnode (@glassnode) July 26, 2022

Glassnode gives you the information, expertise, and confidence you need to make better investment and trading decisions in the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cryptocurrency markets.

Subreddits

Reddit is a platform for news aggregation, web content ranking, and debate. Wonder what happens when finance gets mixed up with social media? Well, it takes on Wall Street! Redditors have eyed the GameStop (GME) stock in 2020 on a Reddit forum, r/WallStreetBets, that it was a way to push back against deep-pocketed funds who were shorting GME. Well, if what Reddit users did to Wall Street didn't impress you much then you should check how they flipped the crypto coin world,

There are several sections, or subreddits, devoted to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. There are posts linking to news and articles on connected subjects, as well as some conversations on other issues. The following are some subreddits about blockchain and cryptocurrency: