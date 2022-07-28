Music streaming apps are by far the most popular way to listen to your favorite music, and it no longer implies sacrificing sound quality because YouTube isn’t your only option! A rising number of music streaming apps are there for you, it can be a hassle to choose with so many various music services available!

If you're looking for new music streaming apps, perhaps the two most important factors to consider are monthly pricing and offline downloads; as listening to songs online on your mobile phone can be a problem if you're out and about and don't have access to Wi-Fi.

Since you’ve landed here, chances are that you got sick of free-tier apps which has ads and the occasional inability to skip a track you don't really like, and got an extra few bucks a month for new music streaming apps, so this article is for you!

Top 7 Music Streaming Apps in 2022

Pros

High-resolution audio, Exclusive content, Easy-to-use app

Cons

Fewer discovery options than Spotify

TIDAL is a global music streaming platform bringing fans closer to artists through unique experiences and the highest sound quality. With over 90 million tracks and 450,000 videos, you'll have the ultimate music experience. Through unique collaborations with the artist community, Tidal creates deeper connections for fans to experience music like never before.

Tidal provides high-definition audio as standard on all of their premium subscriptions. Their base HiFi package includes around 75 million songs as well as exclusive material such as articles and interviews. They also enjoy early access to some albums and singles, as well as a large selection of music videos for streaming.

Spotify

Pros

Wide range of options, Easy-to-use interface, Cheap subscriptions

Cons

No offline listening, Annoying Ads for the free version, Mobile app is more limited than desktop

Spotify is still one of the most popular and simple ways to get your daily music fix. It not only provides excellent 320kbps quality, but it also has a large catalog of over 40 million songs. These may be played on any device owing to simple Android and iOS apps, and they support a variety of smart TVs, smart speakers, and other devices.

If you have a low budget, Spotify's free edition offers a wide range of listening options without the need for a monthly subscription charge. It's a no-brainer as the greatest free streaming service. It does, however, come with trade-offs. For one thing, you'll be bombarded with advertisements every few songs or so. (On occasion, you'll be given the option of sitting through a longer advertising in return for a longer ad-free listening session.) Spotify also has a full-featured desktop app and the same personalized features as Spotify's premium membership.

Apple Music

Pros

Ability to search for new music using Siri on Apple HomePod or other Apple devices, Easy-to-use interface, Real music experts as well as algorithms help discover new tunes based on what you play

Cons

No free plan, The user experience of the Android app isn't as enjoyable as the iOS version

In terms of subscribers, Apple Music trails Spotify, but it outperforms its competition in a few important areas. It has a user-friendly interface, over 90 million music, and is compatible with iOS and Android devices. Yes, it provides free spatial audio albums, but the rest of the repertoire dwarfs these 1,000 recordings. If you've invested extensively in the Apple ecosystem, Apple Music is the best option.

Apple Music is the only one of our top three that includes a digital locker for storing your own music library; YouTube Music, listed below, is the other music locker choice. You can submit your music in two ways: For free with a Music subscription, but with DRM; or $25 per year for iTunes Match, which allows you to download again even if you don't have a Music subscription.

Deezer

Pros

Free option, Streamlined interface, Some exclusive content and podcasts

Cons

Podcasts not available in all countries, Hi-definition music is an extra, not the default

A free membership allows you to listen to 30-second previews of tracks in the web browser but plays full tracks (with advertisements) on mobile devices. Upgrading to Premium enables web browser playback (as well as the Windows progressive web app) and removes advertisements.

Subscription options for Deezer include access to exclusive material such as live performances and original podcasts. Deezer's premium HD audio plan, priced between Tidal's two tiers, is an excellent option for anyone looking for hi-res music. It also has one of the simplest and most user-friendly interfaces of the services we reviewed.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Pros

Hi-definition music is the default, free option for app and Alexa device, Amazon Prime members get a discount on the service’s monthly and annual plans, Lyrics automatically pop up on the "now playing" screen

Cons

Limited library, worth it if you have Amazon Prime

Amazon Music Unlimited includes high-definition audio by default in all subscription tiers at no extra cost. The service has a catalog of 75 million songs. If you have Amazon Prime, you can listen to two million of those songs for free, with no need for an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Furthermore, anyone with an Alexa device can listen to the service's "best playlists and stations" for free—but they won't be able to choose songs on demand.

YouTube Music

Pros

Free option, Solid recommendations, personalized content, discount for students and a discounted family plan for 5 people over age 13 at the same address

Cons

Unavailable on some devices and platforms, no dedicated desktop app

Google Play Music was the name of Google's subscription music service for many years. In true Google fashion, the company wiped off that product in 2020, replacing it with this YouTube-branded spin-off. As a long-time subscriber to the former service, I'm pleased to report that YouTube Music Premium is an excellent enhancement. (An ad-free YouTube Premium subscription is also included with the music service.)

SoundCloud Go+

Pros

Has indie music, Tons of free music, lots of subscription options

Cons

Web version is clunky, not a lot of musical options

SoundCloud Go+ gives you access to millions of songs from established and indie artists. Subscribers have access to several interesting features. There is a podcast collection, as well as SoundCloud Weekly, an automated playlist that helps you discover new music. SoundCloud GO+ also has integration with select DJ apps, albeit the typical listener is unlikely to benefit from this function.