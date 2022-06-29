Do you want to monitor your health while you work and do your daily chores? smartwatches are a very useful gadget that can do wonders for you by keeping an eye on your overall health and well-being, focusing on tracking and activity, sleep tracking, and taking calls on your wrist to stay connected.

With smart notifications sent right to your phone, you can quickly keep track of your physical health all day!

As almost everyone like to wear a watch, wearing a watch serves two functions: telling the time or looking fashionable. Smartwatches are growing in popularity and considering the fact that many various brands of smartwatches are available on the market, you should be aware of all the features before making a decision to purchase one that is suited for your lifestyle.

So if you consider upgrading your classic watch by catching more than the time and date on your wrist and adding apps and notifications, here are 7 smartwatches from the cheapest to the most expensive:

Top 7 Smartwatches: From Cheapest to Most Expensive

1. ColorFit Caliber (Price: $27.83)

Battery Life Up to 15 Days GPS Yes Heart Rate Monitor Yes Compatibility Android,iOS Display 1.69 Inch Connectivity Bluetooth Charging Method Cable Calls Yes Price $27.83

If you’re looking for a smartwatch with an edgy design that stands out at a cheap price, this is the one for you! The Noise Colorfit Caliber is NoiseFit app compatible. The watch supports numerous cloud-based watch faces and themes, which may be accessible via the companion app. Also, the Noise Colorfit Caliber smartwatch offers Up to 15-day battery life on a single charge. This watch can be used to quickly reply to texts and calls.

Do you want to try a new sport? ColorFit Caliber is on your side. Choose from a variety of sports modes and give it you're all. It automatically tracks your steps, heart rate, calories burned, floors climbed, distance traveled, and Active Zone Minutes throughout the day. It tracks your hourly activity and can notify you 10 minutes before the hour if you haven't taken 250 steps.

2. Mi Smart Band 6 (Price: $44.81)

Battery Life Up to 14 Days GPS It doesn't come with built-in GPS, but connected GPS is available Heart Rate Monitor Yes Compatibility Android 5.0, iOS 10 and above Display 1.56 inches Connectivity Bluetooth Charging Method Magnetic charging Calls No Price $44.81

If you want an affordable fitness tracker with a robust collection of features, a nice display to view those features, and the promise of two weeks of battery life, consider the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 smartwatch. With Xiaomi’s first-ever full-screen AMOLED display in Mi Smart Band history, band 6 is almost 50% bigger and much clearer than ever before! It comes in 6 colorful straps to choose from (Black, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Olive, and Ivory), band 6 has 60+ built-in band displays specially designed for the full screen, which can be easily seen by raising the wrist.

Based on changes in heart rate, the Smart Band accurately records sleep duration, deep sleep, light sleep, and REM sleep, and you will receive scientific recommendations to help you create regular sleeping patterns. Other features include stress level tracking, breathing exercises, a personal trainer, and 50-meter water resistance with automatic swimming style recognition. Also, the band 6 battery lasts for 5 whole days with heavy use and 14 days in normal mode!

HONOR Band 6 (Price: $49)

Battery Life 14 Days GPS No Heart Rate Monitor Yes Compatibility Android v5.0 Display 1.47 Inch Connectivity Bluetooth Charging Method USB Calls Yes Price $49

With a 1.47" screen, band 6 provides you with 148 percent 2 more display area than standard fitness trackers, providing a fantastic visual experience. This makes it the closest competitor to The Xiaomi Mi Band 6. The HONOR Band 6 offers a longer battery life and magnetic rapid charging to eliminate long recharge periods. The HONOR Band 6 combines enhanced optical hardware and software algorithms to enable accurate blood oxygen level measurement and heart rate monitoring throughout the day.

The HONOR Band 6's TruSleepTM technology can properly record sleep durations and stages. HONOR Band 6 offers professional sleep improvement ideas and individualized sleep aid, allowing you to have a good night's sleep. With 95 fitness modes to track your physical activities, it includes 10 professional workout modes for running, walking, cycling6, and other activities. Even if you prefer to workout underwater, the HONOR Band 6 will exactly record your activity for future reference.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 (Price: $169.25)

Battery Life 10 days of typical use, or 7 days of heavy use GPS Yes Heart Rate Monitor Yes Compatibility Android 4.4 (or later) as well as iOS 9 or up Display 1.74-inch Connectivity Bluetooth Charging Method Magnetic charging Calls Yes Price $169.25

With its 1.74-inch AMOLED display and ultra-narrow bezels, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 gives you everything you need with a simple rise of the wrist. Everything is set out for you in a refreshingly natural approach, from workouts to incoming calls.

A full charge on your watch provides up to 10 days of normal use or 7 days of heavy use, allowing you to listen without restrictions and live life to the fullest without missing sleep! You may even get a full day's worth of use with a 5-minute charge. Your wish is Fit 2’s command – simply say what you require, and your watch will do the rest, from setting an alarm to checking the weather to taking a photo! 11 Swipe right on the HUAWEI AssistantTODAY screen and hit the Voice Assistant button, or press the home button for 1 second, to activate the Voice Assistant10 and begin doing things hands-free.

Fitbit Versa 3 (Price $189.95)

Battery Life 6+ Days GPS Yes Heart Rate Monitor Yes Compatibility Apple iOS 12.2 or higher, Android OS 7.0 or higher Display 0.49 Inches Connectivity Bluetooth Charging Method Magnetic charging Calls No Price $189.95

With Versa 3, you can stay on top of your fitness goals with built-in GPS and get a Daily Readiness Score that tells you what your body is ready for. The Fitbit Versa 3 is an amazing wearable with inbuilt GPS and some design improvements.

However, like its predecessor, it is more of a fitness tracker than a wristwatch, with only a few productivity apps available. So keep in mind that you cannot make calls directly from your Versa 3 watch; however, when coupled with an iPhone or Android phone (7.0+), Versa 3 allows you to accept or reject incoming phone calls.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Price: $249.99)

Battery Life Up to two-day battery GPS Yes Heart Rate Monitor Yes Compatibility Android 6.0 and RAM 1.5 GB or higher Display 1.2in 396×396 (40mm) or 1.4in 450×450 (44mm) circular AMOLED always-on display. Connectivity Bluetooth, Cellular Charging Method Wireless and Magnatic Calls Yes Price $249.99

The watch that knows everything about you. Galaxy Watch4 is your friend on your journey to a healthy self, with activity monitoring, body composition analysis, and more. The first Wear OS smartwatch The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 puts your favorite apps on your wrist and is powered by Samsung.

With the first smartwatch to measure body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, body mass index, and more, you can crush your wellness objectives. The new Samsung BioActive Sensor and our fastest chip deliver the most significant advancements to the Galaxy Watch to date. In terms of audio, an integrated microphone and speaker allow you to receive calls directly from the watch or use it to control your virtual assistant. Bluetooth audio can also be patched through straight to headphones.

Apple Watch Series 7 (Price: $399)

Battery Life Up to 18 hours GPS Yes Heart Rate Monitor Yes Compatibility iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 Display 1.9 inches Connectivity Bluetooth, Cellular Charging Method Wireless and Magnatic Calls Yes Price $399

The Series 7 Apple Watch is the most durable model ever created. The Apple Watch Series 7 would offer an unequaled experience to iPhone users, especially given the seamless integration of watchOS and iOS. You must, of course, be an iPhone user to take benefit of these capabilities.

The ECG app on the Apple Watch Series 7 can generate an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. It's a significant accomplishment for a wearable device that may deliver important data to doctors while also providing you with peace of mind. Like previous models, the Apple Watch Series 7 supports Apple Pay purchases and emergency calls with SOS, and it has all of the same health capabilities, such as blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, sleep tracking, fall detection, and loud noise detection.