Top cities benefiting from international tourism in 2022

ALBAWABA - Renowned economist Steve Hanke recently released a list of the cities that benefited the most from international tourism in 2022. Topping the list was the emirate of Dubai, generating $29.4 billion in revenue from international tourism.

The prominent lecturer at Johns Hopkins University relied on data from the World Travel and Tourism Council. Alongside Dubai, two other Arab cities made Hanke's list: the Qatari capital Doha and the Saudi city of Mecca. Doha secured the second position, earning $16.79 billion from international tourism, likely due to Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup.

#EconWatch: Over the course of 2022, the global travel industry has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The following 10 cities have emerged from the post-COVID wave of international tourism as the TOP BENEFICIARIES. pic.twitter.com/Ua7PmDrruA — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 27, 2023

Mecca claimed the fourth spot, with revenues from international tourism amounting to $15.58 billion. Hanke tweeted, "Throughout 2022, the global travel industry recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the following ten cities emerged as the top beneficiaries of the post-pandemic international tourism wave."

London, the capital of the United Kingdom, secured the third position, generating $16.07 billion in revenue from international tourism. Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Istanbul in Turkey, Barcelona in Spain, New York City in the United States, Singapore, and Paris, occupied the fifth to tenth positions respectively.