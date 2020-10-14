Top Experts E-Meet to Discuss Importance of AI, Technologies In Construction Sector

Construction experts and digital leaders will be taking part in a virtual event, Construction Technology Festival, on October 21, which will discuss new construction methods that have designed, built and operated projects better.

The event has two conference tracks including the big issues: data management, transformation, strategy and return on investment (ROI) and a technology specific track including artificial intelligence AI in construction and handover, laser scanning, offsite construction and building information modeling (BIM) for operation and maintenance of projects.

The event will see more than 500 international delegates taking part. These include company chiefs, directors and heads of digital, project delivery, development, design, engineering, IT, innovation and construction.

It aims to provide tools to enable companies to make the right investments into digital initiatives and transformation, said the organisers, Ventures Middle East.

The major topics at the event include remote working strategies, remote project monitoring, digital strategy, digital ROI, data security and integrity, laser scanning, modular construction, digital dispute resolution, machine learning, 5D construction BIM for O&M and Digital twins.

The e-conference has lined up several prominent speakers including Kareem Farah, CEO, Engineering Contracting Company (ECC); Nour H Kassassir, CIO, Parsons; Paul Shillcock, Author of ISO 19650-2 and the UK National Annex, Managing Director, Operam; Keith Churchill, Construction Technology and Innovation Manager, Bechtel; Felipe Manzatucci, Director of Digitalisation, Skanska UK; Javier Bonilla Diaz, Innovation Manager – Head of the Technology Observatory for Construction, Acciona; Nicholas Reynolds, Director – Construction Delivery, Amaala; Najeeb Khan, Country Head India and Design Head Middle East, Katerra; Alain Waha, Global Lead BIM and Digital Transformation at BuroHappold; Simon Tritschler, Digital Construction Technical Deployment Specialist, BAM Ireland and Sultan Moraished, Chief Information Security Officer Cyber Security, The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC).