  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Top games releasing in July 2023

Top games releasing in July 2023

Published July 2nd, 2023 - 02:11 GMT
Top games releasing in July 2023
Exoprimal Official Poster by Capcom, Remnant 2 Official Poster by Gearbox and Gunfire Games, Pikmin 4 Official Trailer by Nintendo

ALBAWABA- July is going to take a more mellow approach to the gaming calendar after months of non-stop hits but there is still a couple of games to look forward to this month.

A couple of games are making a comeback this month including a sequel to an action shooter with souls-like elements and a fan-beloved Nintendo game.  Additionally, PC gamers are getting an excellent port from an amazing PS5 game that is also loved dearly by PlayStation fans. 

1) Remnant 2 - Coming to PC, Xbox, and PS - July 25

Remnant 2 is the sequel to the hidden souls-like gem Remnant: From The Ashes, the developers of the game are adding interesting new ideas to the game's foundation, and it is looking to be better than its prequel. 

watch the trailer here

2) Pikmin  4 - Coming to Nintendo Switch - July 21

After a decade from the last Pikmin game, Nintendo is finally giving us Pikmin 4 and the game is looking as charming as ever! Newcomers will also be able to play the game and enjoy it as previous fans. 

watch the trailer here

3) Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart - PS5 port coming to PC - July 26

Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of PS5's best exclusives out there and PC players will finally be able to play it with specific PC-only features including unlocked frame rates, new raytracing settings, and ultrawide monitor support.  

watch the trailer here

4) Exoprimal - Coming to PC, Xbox, and PS - July 14

Capcom's Exoprimal is a team-based action game where humans in mechs fight actual beasts like dinosaurs.  Exoprimal is coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox so if you are a subscriber you can try it out there. 

watch the trailer here

5) Oxenfree 2 - Coming to PC, PS, and Switch - July 12

Oxenfree 2 is going to be the sequel of the coming-of-age saga Oxenfree 1.  The game looks like it is going to be more polished than its predecessor but with the same unique art style and narrative-adventure-driven gameplay. 

watch the trailer here 

Tags:gamingPS5 gamesPlayStationXBox Series XVideo gameupcoming games

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now