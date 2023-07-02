Top games releasing in July 2023

ALBAWABA- July is going to take a more mellow approach to the gaming calendar after months of non-stop hits but there is still a couple of games to look forward to this month.

A couple of games are making a comeback this month including a sequel to an action shooter with souls-like elements and a fan-beloved Nintendo game. Additionally, PC gamers are getting an excellent port from an amazing PS5 game that is also loved dearly by PlayStation fans.

1) Remnant 2 - Coming to PC, Xbox, and PS - July 25

Remnant 2 is the sequel to the hidden souls-like gem Remnant: From The Ashes, the developers of the game are adding interesting new ideas to the game's foundation, and it is looking to be better than its prequel.

2) Pikmin 4 - Coming to Nintendo Switch - July 21

After a decade from the last Pikmin game, Nintendo is finally giving us Pikmin 4 and the game is looking as charming as ever! Newcomers will also be able to play the game and enjoy it as previous fans.

3) Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart - PS5 port coming to PC - July 26

Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of PS5's best exclusives out there and PC players will finally be able to play it with specific PC-only features including unlocked frame rates, new raytracing settings, and ultrawide monitor support.

4) Exoprimal - Coming to PC, Xbox, and PS - July 14

Capcom's Exoprimal is a team-based action game where humans in mechs fight actual beasts like dinosaurs. Exoprimal is coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox so if you are a subscriber you can try it out there.

5) Oxenfree 2 - Coming to PC, PS, and Switch - July 12

Oxenfree 2 is going to be the sequel of the coming-of-age saga Oxenfree 1. The game looks like it is going to be more polished than its predecessor but with the same unique art style and narrative-adventure-driven gameplay.

