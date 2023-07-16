Top upcoming games of 2023 (part 2)

ALBAWABA- 2023 was a busy year for gamers, with contenders for game of the year including titles like Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Square-Enix's Final Fantasy 16.

Due to Covid 19, many developers had to delay their games for more development time which left 2023 one of the most significant years of game releases.

Al Bawaba has got you covered with the upcoming games of 2023

This is part 2 of Al Bawaba's top upcoming games of 2023, please visit part 1 for more upcoming games!

1) Mortal Kombat 1 - Septmeber 14 - All platforms

Netherrealm Studios is rebooting the whole series with Mortal Kombat 1.

It will be a new era for Lui Kang and Shang Tsung with a revamped combat system, game modes, and fatalities!

Pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 here

2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder - October 20 - Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is giving Super Mario fans a refreshing take on the iconic 2d platformer with Wonder.

The game appears to be as captivating as ever in the trailer, with its stunning animations, color palette, and refreshing gameplay.

At the end of the trailer, Nintendo surprised fans by transforming Mario into a tanky elephant.

In Wonder, Mario and his friends will be playable characters in both the single-player and cooperative modes.

Pre-order Super Mario Bros here

3) Baldur's Gate 3 - August 3 - PC, August 31 - PS5 and Mac

From the creators of the fan-favorite RPG Divinity: Original Sin II, comes Baldur's Gate 3 which is the sequel to the previous games of the series.

Gamers already have early access to the game on Steam but will get a full release on August 3 on PC following PS5 and Mac on the 31st of August.

Pre-order Bauldur's Gate 3 here

4) Payday 3 - September 21 - PC, Xbox, and PS5

After a long wait, fans of Payday are finally getting the third installment of the game with improved gameplay mechanics and upgraded graphics.

Starbreeze Studios and Overkill Software will be developing the anticipated first-person shooter as in previous games.

Gamers will be able to start Heists together, as they did in prior games, making it a terrific fun night with friends.

5) Forza Motorsport - October 5 - Xbox, and PC

Forza Motorsport is the eighth installment in the Motorsport racing simulator series developed by Turn 10 Studios.

According to Turn 10 Studios, Racing Simulator fanatics will be able to drive 500+ cars in world-known tracks in multiplayer and single-player modes.

Pre-order Forza Motorsport here