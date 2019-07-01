Tourism Contributes BD20 Million to Bahrain's Economy in Q1 2019

The Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa, confirmed that its representative offices attracted a total of 45,714 to the Kingdom, contributing a total of BD20 million to the national economy during the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 84 percent compared to the same period last year.





This comes in line with the BTEA’s long-term strategy to develop the local tourism sector and contribute to diversifying the non-oil sectors of the national economy, in line with the 2030 Economic Vision. The total number of inbound tourists from Russia’s office was 5,839, who spent BD 3,109,153 million, and the Russian office co-ordinated with a leading travel agency in Europe, Coral Travel, to operate charter flights carrying over 5,000 visitors to Bahrain, a statement issued by BTEA said.

Additionally, the number of Russian travel agencies that organize regular trips to the Kingdom has risen to reach 65 agencies compared to only 15 prior to the opening of the representative office, the statement added. Tourists coming into the Kingdom through the UK representative office were 3,498, who spent BD 1,785,695 in the Kingdom.

“The representative office has succeeded in establishing partnerships with 10 of the most prominent agencies in the UK market including Expedia, Sothall Travel, Travelbag,Lastminute.com among others who have managed to increase the number of travelers to Bahrain in 2019.”