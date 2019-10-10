Tourism Revenues Soars 43.3 Percent in Tunisia

In foreign currencies, the increase in tourism revenues is less significant. Tourism revenues amounted to €1.3 billion, up 31.6%, and to $1.5 billion, up 23.6%.

Until September 30, 2019, tourist arrivals reached 7.2 million visitors (+14.8%), including more than 2.3 million European tourists.

Some 3.5 million Maghreb tourists visited Tunisia during this period, including 2 million Algerians, 1.4 million Libyans and 66,000 Moroccans.

They were followed by Tunisian expatriates (1.1 million tourists), Chinese (22.1 thousand tourists) and other nationalities (143 thousand tourists).

Overall tourist overnight stays reached 24 million in the first 9 months of 2019, up 12%.