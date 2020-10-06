  1. Home
  3. Toyota Partners with Panasonic to Build Lithium-Ion Batteries for Hybrid Vehicles

The production line at a Panasonic factory in Tokushima prefecture will have enough capacity to build batteries for around 500,000 vehicles a year. (Shutterstock)
A Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp joint battery venture will establish a production line in Western Japan to manufacture lithium-ion power units for hybrid vehicles beginning in 2022, the company said on Tuesday.
 

The production line at a Panasonic factory in Tokushima prefecture will have enough capacity to build batteries for around 500,000 vehicles a year, Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, Inc said in a press release, Reuters reported.

