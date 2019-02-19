Traveling to Oman? You Need to Apply for Your Tourist Visa a Week Before

Applicants for a tourist and express visas must apply one week before traveling to the Sultanate. (Shutterstock)

Applicants for a tourist and express visas must apply one week before traveling to the Sultanate, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said in a notice.

The police said in an online statement: " Dear applicant, Please be informed that the use by date for unsponsored tourist and express visas are one month from the date of issue.

Therefore, it is recommended to have the application sent at least one week before you travel."