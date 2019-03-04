Trump Ends Drills With S.Korea to Save Money

The reason for the conclusion of U.S.-South Korea annual large-scale military drills is to save money, President Donald Trump said on Sunday. (AFP)

The reason for the conclusion of U.S.-South Korea annual large-scale military drills is to save money, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

“The reason I do not want military drills with South Korea is to save hundreds of millions of dollars for the U.S. for which we are not reimbursed,” he tweeted. “That was my position long before I became President.”

Read More

Trade War Update: Trump Extends China Tariff Deadline

Despite US Sanctions, S. Korea Ships in Over $100 Million Worth of Iranian Oil

“Reducing tensions with North Korea at this time is a good thing,” Trump also said in tweet.

The reason I do not want military drills with South Korea is to save hundreds of millions of dollars for the U.S. for which we are not reimbursed. That was my position long before I became President. Also, reducing tensions with North Korea at this time is a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019

The decision came on Saturday following a summit held between the U.S. president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, had ended without reaching an agreement.

Known as Key Resolve and Foal Eagle, the military drills are held in the Korean Peninsula every year from March to April.

Foal Eagle drill was held since 2011 whereas Key Resolve had been in existence since 1976.