  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Trump Sells Washington Hotel for $375 Million

Trump Sells Washington Hotel for $375 Million

Published November 15th, 2021 - 02:03 GMT
Trump Sells Washington Hotel for $375 Million
Back in 2016, Trump's company, which bought a 60-year lease on the historic hotel, opened it to the public. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Under this planned sale, ex-president Donald Trump's name will be removed from the luxury property's facade.

Miami-based Trump Organization has sealed a deal to sell its Washington hotel lease for $375 million to CGI Merchant Group.

Also ReadTrump Mocks Sleepy President Joe During COP26Trump Mocks Sleepy President Joe During COP26

Under this planned sale, which is expected to be finalized in Q1 2022, ex-president Donald Trump's name will be removed from the luxury property's facade.

Back in 2016, Trump's company, which bought a 60-year lease on the historic hotel, opened it to the public.

In other separate agreements struck with Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Trump International Hotel will get rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Also ReadTrump Mocks Sleepy President Joe During COP26Trump to Start a New Social Media Website
Tags:trump

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...