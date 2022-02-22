Trump's Truth Social Tops Downloads on Apple App Store

Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, became available for download in Apple's App Store on Sunday night. And although it closed itself to registrations, the app hit No. 1 in the App Store's top charts early Monday.

According to users, the app has similar features to Twitter, and some of them reported seeing error messages when they tried entering a birthdate, e-mail or phone number to create an account.

Commenting on these issues, project lead and former congressman Devin Nunes said it was expected to be fully operational by the end of March.

Some of those trying to register had been told: "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," Reuters reported.

The Trump Media and Technology Group first announced it was launching Truth Social in October as part of an effort "to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." and it had previously been made available to about 500 beta testers.

According to the App Store, Truth Social has already had one update for "bug fixes", and is now on version 1.0.1.