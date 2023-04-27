TSMC revenue drops 15% for 1st time in 4 years

ALBAWABA - Taiwan's semiconductor TSMC company said it recorded a 15 percent year-on-year decrease in revenue in March, its first in nearly four years.

The firm announced that revenues dropped to NT$145.41 billion ($4.78 billion), compared with NT$171.97 billion ($5.94 billion) recorded in March 2022.

But TSMC's total revenue for the first quarter increased by approximately 3.6% percent to NT$508.63 billion ($16.73 billion), compared with $19.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company had anticipated a revenue decline in the first quarter of this year, considering the overall economic weakness and decreased demand rates.