  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. TSMC revenue drops 15% for 1st time in 4 years

TSMC revenue drops 15% for 1st time in 4 years

Ruba Abdelhadi

Ruba Abdelhadi

Published April 27th, 2023 - 06:51 GMT
TSMC's Revenue Drops 15% in March, First Decline in Four Years
TSMC's total revenue for the first quarter increased by approximately 3.6% to NT$508.63 billion

ALBAWABA - Taiwan's semiconductor TSMC company said it recorded a 15 percent year-on-year decrease in revenue in March, its first in nearly four years.

The firm announced that revenues dropped to NT$145.41 billion ($4.78 billion), compared with NT$171.97 billion ($5.94 billion) recorded in March 2022.

But TSMC's total revenue for the first quarter increased by approximately 3.6% percent to NT$508.63 billion ($16.73 billion), compared with $19.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company had anticipated a revenue decline in the first quarter of this year, considering the overall economic weakness and decreased demand rates.

Tags:TaiwanTSMCRevenue

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...