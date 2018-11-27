Tunisia Attracts More Than $780 Million in FDI Over Past 10 Months
The flow of foreign investments grew to about 2 billion dinars over the first ten months of 2018 against 1.7 bln dinars in 2017, that is a 17.1% rise, figures of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (French: FIPA) show.
Investments in foreign currency amounted to $783.2 million (657.3 million euros), full consideration taken of the Tunisian dinar exchange rate.
Foreign investments are shared out as follows: 88 MTD in portfolio investments and 1,938. 9 MTD in foreign direct investments (FDI).
Portfolio investments edged down 18.7% in comparison with the same period last year, while foreign direct investments rose nearly 20% to about 2 billion dinars.
The sector of energy had the lion's share of FDI with 865.6 MTD against 730 MTD in 2017.
The flow of investments in manufacturing industries posted a 20% increase, standing at 813 MTD, followed by services (233.2 MTD). FDI in agriculture surged from 15.8 MTD to 27 MTD.
