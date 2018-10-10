Tunisia Considering Digital Banking to Boost Economy

"Tunisia records today 2.4 million online payments for a volume of about 166 million dinars. A figure in evolution but it is insufficient.” (Shutterstock)

"Stop feeding the economy in cash by the public administrations by digitising the different forms of transactions dealt with citizens", according to the general manager of Monetique Tunisie, Khaled Bettaieb, the best way to promote the decashing and develop the online payments.

In a media statement, on the sidelines of a seminar on digital banking organised Tuesday, at the headquarters of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), on the theme "Digital Banking ... Ready to Go?", by the National Federation of Digital in collaboration with the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) and the Tunisian Professional Association of Banks and Financial Institutions (French: APTBEF), he explained" as an example, today only 200 thousand bills from STEG (out of a total of 24 million bills) and 125 thousand from SONEDE (out of a total of 16 million bills) are paid online. Encouraging online payments with small benefits to this type of transaction would help push people to this path."

According to him, "Tunisia records today 2.4 million online payments for a volume of about 166 million dinars. A figure in evolution but it is insufficient.”

Bettaieb also returned to the current structure of online payments. "50% of total online transactions are made for the benefit of telecom operators (refills), 20% for billers (STEG and SONEDE ...), 10% for the Tunisair national carrier, while only 12% are made by all the economic and commercial activity. The problem lies not in the means itself but in the supply.

He added that "two years ago, a new concept was identified in the online payment market for which we have a bright future, namely the deals sector (group purchases) which has arrived at a given time, to carve out a 7% share of online payments. However, last year and again this year, a real drop in this activity was recorded due to the closure of some boxes and the contraction of supply. It will therefore be necessary to diversify the offer, facilitate online payment procedures, grant benefits related to this type of transaction to anchor this new culture ".

Bettaieb also pointed out that "this orientation towards mobile payments has been retained by the Tunisian authorities. The Ministry of Education has started this year by opening online registrations that increase the number of online payments by 37%. By the end of the year, other ministries and public services will follow, "he said.