Tunisia Inaugurates Its First $1.2 Million Solar Power Station

Tunisia has inaugurated its first solar power station as part of the government’s ambitious program to secure about 30 percent of its energy needs through renewable energies by 2030.

Dubbed “Chams Enfidha,” the station has the capacity of one megawatt, and its cost is estimated at 3.3 million dinars.

The state made an investment of 2.3 million dinars, while a private investor provided one million dinars to complete the project.

In other news, the country’s Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines has revealed an eight percent decline in the monthly deficit of the energy trade balance in late April, to be estimated at no less than 1.923 billion dinars.

This decline is mainly due to the increase in daily production of all kinds of hydrocarbons (oil and gas) to the level of 80,700 barrels.

According to data released by the Ministry, a slight improvement has been recorded in the production of hydrocarbons during the mentioned period, compared to past months.

However, it stated that the level of production in Tunisia remains “below the annual forecasts,” due to the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the suspension and postponement of drilling of five oil wells.

Regarding hydrocarbon production, daily oil production increased to nearly 38,400 barrels, compared to an average production of 37,300 barrels before June 25, exceeding the initial government expectations.

The daily gas production amounted to about 38,000 barrels, compared to a previous production rate in the range of 34,700 barrels, while expectations indicated reaching 48,600 barrels, which is still far to attain.

The daily production of liquefied gas has increased to 4,300 barrels in the same period, compared to an average production rate of 3,700 barrels.

Tunisia’s oil production has fallen significantly during the past years.

After it was more than 80,000 barrels per day, it fell to less than 40,000, affecting the domestic trade balance due to the high cost of oil import and its direct impact on the support fund, which covers part of the cost of fuel in the local market.