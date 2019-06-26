Tunisia to Invest over $204 Million in Vital Projects

The Tunisian government will invest more than USD 204 million in a series of huge projects that are set to provide around 6,000 job opportunities.







The investments would take place in the auto and airplane parts industries, and the dairy industry, which are seen as huge contributors to economic growth.



The projects include the expansion of a milk production unit in the central city of Sidi Bouzid at a cost of at least USD 17 million, and a unit to manufacture auto-parts in Manzel Hayet at a total cost of no less than USD 20 million.



The High Council for Investment also approved a unit for manufacturing precise component of aircraft in El Mghira Industrial Zone with a total cost exceeding USD 17 million.



Other important projects include a tourism project in Jendouba (northwestern Tunisia), an industrial project in Medenine (southeastern Tunisia), an agri-industrial project in Bizerte (north of Tunisia), and a tourism and hospitalization project in Gabes (south of Tunisia).



Tunisian Economic and Financial Expert Saad Boumakhla urged the government to support investments in less developed regions. He accentuated the Tunisian law on public-private sector partnership, which he said would be beneficial for both.



In other economic news, Central Bank Governor Marwan Abbasi affirmed that Tunisia is preparing to exit in November a watch list by the Financial Action Task Force, after FATF admitted that Tunisia has initially completed its plan of action on combating money laundering and terrorism funding.