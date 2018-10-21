Tunisia to Issue First Eurobond in 2018 on International Financial Market at €867.7 Million

Tunisia is engaging in this process at a time in which Moody's has just changed its outlook from "stable" to "negative." (Shutterstock)

Citi Group, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Natixi will support Tunisia on the international financial market for the issuance of a €867.7 million ($ 1 billion) Eurobond, probably on October 22.

This is the first time Tunisia issues a sovereign bond since the beginning of 2018, official sources told TAP on Saturday.

This new Eurobond will have a maturity of 5 years, according to sources close to the file, but the interest rate that will be applied remains unknown.

Read More

Tunisia Enters the Startup Race With Afric'up Summit

In Tunis, Fight Against Corruption 'Is Selective'. INLUCC Is Trying to Change That.

Tunisia is engaging in this process at a time in which Moody's has just changed its outlook from "stable" to "negative."

The rating agency poses the challenge of the country's external vulnerability.

This issue could be used to finalise the 2018 budget.

For the record, Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Marouen Abassi announced in July 2018 that "borrowing from the international financial market should be done at the right moment, in order to benefit from an appropriate interest rate."