Tunisia Prepares for Socio-Economic Programme Ahead of Elections
This programme is a social process that is based on a comprehensive analysis of the economic, social and cultural situation, he said. (Shutterstock)
A socio-economic programme is in the pipeline, Deputy Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) Bouali Mbarki Saturday said in Monastir.
Mbarki told reporters on the fringes of the commemoration of the 19th death anniversary of leader Habib Bourguiba the labour union will set in motion a process of consultation with the different parties. Parties that adopt this progamme will get the labour union's support in the upcoming elections.
This programme is a social process that is based on a comprehensive analysis of the economic, social and cultural situation, he said.
Read More
Tunisia Aims to Reduce Budget Deficit to 2 Percent in 2022
IMF: Tunisia's GDP Is Lowest Among Its Arab Maghreb Peers
In another vein, Mbarki said France needs to issue an apology to Tunisia and the Tunisian people but this is still insufficient. France must pay compensation after years of spoliation.
Official demands for apology were made by the UGTT, civil society and the government for it is a procedure that concerns Tunisia and the whole Tunisian people, he added.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development and Awqaf & Minor Affairs Foundation join hands to drive socio-economic development
- In a State of transition: Where is Tunisia's democratic "transformation" now?
- A week of horror: why the sudden rise in terror attacks?
- Could Lord of the Rings hold the answer in how to defeat Daesh?
- Cass Business School: Home-working vital to maximise participation of women in GCC workforce