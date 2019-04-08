Tunisia Prepares for Socio-Economic Programme Ahead of Elections

This programme is a social process that is based on a comprehensive analysis of the economic, social and cultural situation, he said. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Habib Bourguiba Follow >

A socio-economic programme is in the pipeline, Deputy Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) Bouali Mbarki Saturday said in Monastir.

Mbarki told reporters on the fringes of the commemoration of the 19th death anniversary of leader Habib Bourguiba the labour union will set in motion a process of consultation with the different parties. Parties that adopt this progamme will get the labour union's support in the upcoming elections.

This programme is a social process that is based on a comprehensive analysis of the economic, social and cultural situation, he said.

Read More

Tunisia Aims to Reduce Budget Deficit to 2 Percent in 2022

IMF: Tunisia's GDP Is Lowest Among Its Arab Maghreb Peers

In another vein, Mbarki said France needs to issue an apology to Tunisia and the Tunisian people but this is still insufficient. France must pay compensation after years of spoliation.

Official demands for apology were made by the UGTT, civil society and the government for it is a procedure that concerns Tunisia and the whole Tunisian people, he added.