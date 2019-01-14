A Turk Drinks 1,300 Cups of Tea Every Year
The top three nations which buy Turkish tea are Germany, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the US. (Shutterstock)
A Turkish person consumes an average of 1,300 cups of tea every year, according to the head of a coffeehouse association.
Serdar Ersahin, head of the Istanbul-based association, told Anadolu Agency that Turkey was the top tea consuming nation, according to the International Tea Committee report.
Turks consume around 3-5 cups of tea daily while this number increases to 10 cups during winter, Ersahin added.
Tea is indispensable for Turkish people
The culture of drinking tea is indispensable for Turks as it is an occasion to sit and talk, he said.
Tea-making in Turkey is different than rest of the world as it has to be brewed for around 20 minutes, he said.
Read More
Turkey Hits a Historic Record in Daily Gas Consumption
Turkey Exceeds $26 Billion in Clothing Exports
Tea houses historically are places of socializing for people, he added.
Bekir Tezcakar, a teahouse owner for five generations at Istanbul’s historic Grand Bazaar, said that cold weather has doubled the tea sales.
Also a tea producer, Turkey earned revenues of over $4.5 million after exporting tea to 93 countries in the first half of 2018, according to the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKIB) data.
The data shows the top three nations which buy Turkish tea are Germany, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the US.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Snapchat gets a re-brand with launch of Spectacles camera-sunglasses
- Iconic Palmyra arch replica unveiled in London
- Toyota proves popular in Arabia, especially with Daesh
- Jordan's Wadi Rum: One of '50 Greatest Adventures' for your bucket list
- Worldwide weapons: Who are the biggest arms importers and exporters?
RELATED ARTICLES
- Scientific Research Confirms: Theanine, naturally found in tea, improves mental clarity
- Coca-Cola Middle East Region receives Woodruff Cup for their exceptional performance throughout 2004
- Jordanian bread-hungry Bedouins' civilized Riots versus British tea-sipping Hooligans
- Second Cup Oman wins Best Marketing Award during retailor’s International Conference
- Lebanese mixologists shake things up for chance to join global competition