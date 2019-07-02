Turkey’s Crude Oil Imports Up by 60.94 Percent in April 2019

Turkey's crude oil imports rose by 60.94% to 2.37 million tonnes in April 2019 compared to the same month of 2018, according to a report released by the country's energy watchdog on Monday.





The country imported the most crude oil from Russia with 990,478 tonnes in April. Iraq and Iran followed with 677,274 and 437,129 tonnes, respectively, the Energy Marketing Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said.

The country's total import of oil products also increased by 15.35% in April to 3.58 million tonnes compared to April 2018.

The production of oil refinery products increased by 70.27% to 2.84 million tonnes. In addition, diesel and gasoline production was up by 57.43% and 25.68%, reaching nearly 1.12 million tonnes and 413 thousand tonnes, respectively.

In April, total fuel sales fell by 3.80% to 2.40 million tonnes compared to the same month last year.