Turkey Bans Layoffs During COVID-19

Turkey has barred employers from laying off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a top government official said on Thursday.

Employment contracts cannot be nullified for a three-month period except in unconscionable situations, according to the country’s labor, social services, and family minister.

Turkey will also pay 39.24 Turkish liras (about $5.70) per day for three months to workers forced to take unpaid leave due to the coronavirus outbreak, Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said in a tweet.

She also announced that the ministry will bear expenses for elderly and disabled people at private nursing homes and care centers.

Several new steps to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on economic and social life were approved by the Turkish parliament early on Thursday.

The support measures are also applicable to people who lost their jobs after March 15.

The country already pays 60% of staff salaries of firms forced out of business due to "force majeure" events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey has reported 69,392 cases so far, with the death toll at 1,518 and 5,674 recoveries.

The novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

More than 2.06 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 137,100 and nearly 517,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.