Turkey to Boost Gas Import From Iran
Export of Iranian gas to Iraq, Armenia and Republic of Azerbaijan is underway within the framework of the provisions as stipulated in the contract. (Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Hassan Montazer Torbati as an alert
Disable alert for Hassan Montazer Torbati,
Click here to add National Iranian Gas Company as an alert
Disable alert for National Iranian Gas Company
Chief Executive of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hassan Montazer Torbati said on Monday that neighboring Turkey is vehemently interested in increasing volume of gas purchase from the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Export of Iranian gas to Iraq, Armenia and Republic of Azerbaijan is underway within the framework of the provisions as stipulated in the contract, he said, adding, “talks are underway between Iranian and Turkish officials for export of gas to Turkey.”
Read More
US-Iran Relations to Hamper Iraq's 'Silk Road' Success
Turkey to Face Big Challenges Due to Recession
Then, CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hassan Montazer Torbati expounded on the performance of gas industry and the latest situation of gas exports and said, “exporting gas to neighboring countries enjoyed a considerable hike in the past Iranian calendar year in 1397 (ended March 21, 2019).”
Recently, Turkey has called for boosting import of gas volume from the Islamic Republic of Iran, he reiterated.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Turkey Says Technical Snag Stopping Gas Imports from Iran
- Turkey to continue Iranian gas imports
- Turkey wants to resolve dispute with Iran on price of gas imports
- Turkey should continue to import oil from Iran and avoid sanctions
- UAE spent US$ 2.89 billion on imports from Turkey, while exporting goods worth $ 291 million