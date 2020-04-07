Turkey: Borsa Istanbul Rises 1.2 Percent on Tuesday's Opening

Turkey's benchmark stock index rose 1.20% or 1,102.94 points on Tuesday to start the day at 93,174.07 points.

At Monday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 2.81 at 92,071.13 points, with a daily trading volume of 8.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.3 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 6.7510 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday, versus 6.7690 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 7.3120, compared to 7.3060, and one British pound traded for 8.3180 Turkish liras. It was 8.3450 on Monday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $33.89 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Tuesday.