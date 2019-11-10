Turkey Eases Work Permit Process for Foreign Researchers

Turkey eased work permit process for foreign researchers who will work as part of the country's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) programs.





Within the scope of the council's International Fellowship for Outstanding Researchers, Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs, foreign researchers' work permit applications will be prioritized, according to TUBITAK.

In addition to standard documents to obtain a work permit, foreign researchers should submit another document showing their position in these programs through the work permit application system.

The document will be provided by TUBITAK to host institutions in Turkey.

With the new procedure, foreign researchers can now obtain their work permits and join research programs in Turkey through a fast and easy process.

The International Fellowship for Outstanding Researchers, launched in December 2018, has received 243 applications -- of 152 Turkish citizens and 91 foreigners -- so far.

Horizon 2020 program, a framework program of the EU, has hosted 63 researchers in Turkey in 2014-2018.

Another framework program of Horizon Europe will support science and innovation projects in 2021-2027.