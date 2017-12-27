Turkey’s Exports to Exceed Targets in 2017: Official

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said the country is expected to exceed its revised export target of $156.5 billion by the end of 2017. (AFP)

Turkey will break previous export records by crossing the medium-term progam's (MTP) $169 billion target in 2018, an exporters' association said this week.

Mehmet Buyukeksi, chairman for Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said 2017 was a spurt year and they had prepared a route map to exceed targets.

"The support from the government and the recovery of global economy was reflected in our exports," he said.

Buyukeksi added that MTP's export target for 2017 was $153.3 billion and it had been revised to $156.5 billion.

"We expect that Turkey's export will rise over 10 percent to $14 billion in December and we will overtake this target by reaching $157.3 billion," he said.

Turkey's exports amounted to $13.6 billion in November and $142.7 billion in the first 11 months of 2017, according to TIM's data.

Early November, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said that the country is expected to exceed its revised export target of $156.5 billion by the end of 2017.

Zeybekci expressed that exports reflect Turkey's growth forcing international ratings bureaus to revise Turkey's growth estimate figures.

Related stories:

IMF, Fitch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stankey, Nomura, the World Bank and Moody's improved their growth estimates for Turkey in 2017, after its economy grew by 5.1 percent in the second quarter. "They believe Turkey's growth rate will be 5.5 percent in 2018," Zeybekci noted.

Turkey exceeded all growth estimates by reaching 11.1 percent growth rate in the third quarter of 2017.