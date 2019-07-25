Turkey to Host 127 Top Scientists in Its Laboratories

As many as 127 scientists from 21 countries will conduct research in Turkish laboratories as part of an international fellowship program for outstanding research, Turkey's Industry Minister Mustafa Varank said on Wednesday.



While 98 scientists are Turkish expatriates, the rest are from the U.S., the U.K., and Germany.

Last November, Turkey had announced the fellowship program to attract top-level researchers to the country.

Addressing an event at the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey's (TUBITAK) in Ankara, Varank said the researchers were chosen among 243 applicants, belonging to 100 global universities and top public and private sector institutions.

He said the selected researchers have worked in leading international companies like Amazon, Apple, Bosch, Siemens and research agencies including CERN, CNRS and the Max Planck Institute.

The minister said last March many researchers from world famous academic institutions such as Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Oxford, Cambridge, the Imperial College, and Yale applied for another Turkish program.

Varank pointed out that the program was being conducted in coordination with the TUBITAK which has supported 236,000 scientists since 2002.

"The interest and applications to the program show the trust towards Turkey," said Varank.

Out of 127 selected scientists, 108 will work in public and foundation universities, 11 in private sector institutions, seven in research programs, and one in a public institute.

The selection criteria for the program included work experience in one of the top 100 universities of the world, scientific studies with the highest number of references, and participation in high-level scientific studies and prestigious research centers abroad, he added.

The program aims to support and attract qualified researchers with leading scientific and technological achievements to contribute to strategic areas valuable to Turkey.