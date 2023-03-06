Turkey receives $5b deposit from Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia's chairman of the board of directors of the SDF, Ahmed Al-Khateeb finalized a deal to send a $5 billion deposit to Turkey.

The agreement was signed between Al-Khateeb and the governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, Shihab Kavcioglu.

According to sources, the $5 billion deal will be sent from the Saudi Fund for Development to the Turkish Central Bank, Bloomberg reported.

The pledge was made in December last year when the Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan highlighted the Kingdom's will to send a deposit to Turkey's Central Bank.

