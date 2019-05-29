Turkey-Russia Trade Volume Surges over $25 Billion in 2018

Published May 29th, 2019 - 09:30 GMT
The trade volume between Turkey and Russia soared 15% to reach more than $25 billion in 2018
The trade volume between Turkey and Russia soared 15% to reach more than $25 billion in 2018. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli meets his Russian counterpart Dmitry Patrushev in Ankara

The trade volume between Turkey and Russia soared 15% to reach more than $25 billion in 2018, Turkish agriculture and forestry minister said on Tuesday. 


Bekir Pakdemirli met a visiting delegation led by his Russian counterpart Dmitry Patrushev in the capital Ankara, according to a statement by Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

During the meeting, Pakdemirli stressed the importance of cooperation with Russia in the fishery industry and agriculture.

Read More
Turkey Yields to US by Closing Its Ports to Iranian Oil
Iran, China, US, Russia to Be the Biggest Gas Suppliers by 2040

By Mehtap Yilmaz

Tags:TurkeyRussiaTrade

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now