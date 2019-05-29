Turkey-Russia Trade Volume Surges over $25 Billion in 2018

Highlights
Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli meets his Russian counterpart Dmitry Patrushev in Ankara
The trade volume between Turkey and Russia soared 15% to reach more than $25 billion in 2018, Turkish agriculture and forestry minister said on Tuesday.
Bekir Pakdemirli met a visiting delegation led by his Russian counterpart Dmitry Patrushev in the capital Ankara, according to a statement by Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.
During the meeting, Pakdemirli stressed the importance of cooperation with Russia in the fishery industry and agriculture.
