Turkey-Russia Trade Volume Surges over $25 Billion in 2018

The trade volume between Turkey and Russia soared 15% to reach more than $25 billion in 2018, Turkish agriculture and forestry minister said on Tuesday.





Bekir Pakdemirli met a visiting delegation led by his Russian counterpart Dmitry Patrushev in the capital Ankara, according to a statement by Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

During the meeting, Pakdemirli stressed the importance of cooperation with Russia in the fishery industry and agriculture.

By Mehtap Yilmaz