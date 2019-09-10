Turkey, US Bilateral Trade Volume to Reach $100 Billion

Turkey and the U.S. are determined to reach a $100 billion bilateral trade volume, said Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Monday.





Amid U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' visit to Turkey, where he met with Albayrak to discuss the two countries' economic and trade relations, Albayrak tweeted: "We stressed again our resolution for $100 billion trade volume."

After arriving in Turkey on Sept. 6, Ross has met with several business associations in the financial hub Istanbul such as the Foreign Economic Relations Board and the Turkish Industry and Business Association.

On Tuesday, in the capital Ankara, he is set to meet with his Turkish counterpart Ruhsar Pekcan.

In 2018 Turkish-U.S. trade was around $20.6 billion -- including $8.3 billion in exports from Turkey -- according to TurkStat, the Turkish Statistical Institute.