Turkey, US to Boost Bilateral Trade Ties

Published April 1st, 2021 - 11:30 GMT
Pekcan also pointed out the importance of bilateral engagement on key issues to further facilitate trade between the two countries. (Shutterstock)
Turkish trade minister, US trade representative exchange views on global, bilateral issues

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan met virtually Wednesday with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and discussed new ways to increase bilateral trade flows.

"We had a fruitful meeting with ambassador Tai and exchanged views on global and bilateral issues," Pekcan said on Twitter.

She said they reviewed current trade and economic relations between Turkey and the US and expressed a strong interest in developing a more productive trade relationship.

Pekcan also pointed out the importance of bilateral engagement on key issues to further facilitate trade between the two countries.

"We also deliberated on possible cooperation to ensure the effective functioning of the WTO," she said, noting the need for global cooperation to address emerging issues like environmentally sustainable trade.

