Turkey's Treasury cash balance sees surplus of $730 million in July

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced Wednesday that the Treasury's cash balance last month saw a surplus of 4.07 billion Turkish liras ($730 million).





In July, the Treasury's cash revenues amounted to nearly 89.5 billion Turkish liras ($16.03 billion), showing a 51.5% jump on a yearly basis.

Including interest payments of around 7 billion liras ($1.25 billion), expenditures surged 45.7% to some 85.8 billion liras ($15.37 billion).

Official figures showed that non-interest expenditures totaled 78.8 billion liras ($14.12 billion), marking a surplus of nearly 10.7 billion liras ($1.91 billion) in the primary balance.

The Treasury received 400 million liras ($72 million) from the privatization or fund income in July -- including transfers by the Turkish Privatization Administration, 4.5G license payments, and land sale revenues.

Last month, the cash surplus of $730 million represents the Treasury's cash revenues plus privatization and fund income minus expenditures, including interest payments.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 5.58 at the end of July.