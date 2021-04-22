  1. Home
  3. Turkish Airlines to Restart Direct Flights From UK, Denmark

Published April 22nd, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
Turkey joined other European countries last December in banning flights from the UK, Denmark, Netherlands, South Africa, because of concerns about a new fast-moving coronavirus strain. (Shutterstock)
Passengers who receive negative PCR tests 72 hours prior to departure will be allowed to enter Turkey, CEO announces

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines will resume flights from the UK and Denmark, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.

“Based on the decision taken by our authorities, the passengers from the UK and Denmark will be allowed to arrive in Turkey on condition of performing negative PCR test that was done in the last 72 hours,” Bilal Eksi said on Twitter.

“Please follow our expeditions,” he noted.

Turkey joined other European countries last December in banning flights from the UK, Denmark, Netherlands, South Africa, because of concerns about a new fast-moving coronavirus strain.

Via SyndiGate.info


