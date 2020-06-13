Turkish Airlines to Resume Flights to China, US in June

Turkish Airlines will resume flights to China, South Korea and coronavirus-hard hit United States this month, the airline announced, after the pandemic shuttered international travel in March.

The airline’s chief executive Bilal Eksi said three flights a week to Chicago and Washington D.C. will be operated starting June 19 and to Los Angeles on June 24.

The airline also announced it will start a weekly flight to Shanghai from June 19 and two weekly flights each to Hong Kong and Seoul from June 24, local daily Hurriyet reported.

The airlines earlier restarted flights to Britain, Germany and the Netherlands.

Turkey’s budget carrier Pegasus Airlines meanwhile also announced the resumption of international flights on June 13, which will be done in phases.

Flights to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, England, the Netherlands, France and Belgium would be opened during the first phase before being expanded.