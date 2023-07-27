Turkish company unveils luxurious 'Amphibious' vehicle named sealvan

ALBAWABA - A Turkish company has revealed a remarkable "amphibious" vehicle called the Sealvan, which boasts numerous luxurious features suited for camping and adventure enthusiasts. The distinctive vehicle features panoramic glass windows and a roof hatch inspired by the famous luxury personal vehicles of James Bond, offering both camping and sailing capabilities.

The Sealvan can reach speeds of up to 15 miles per hour and operates with an integrated ship engine, enabling it to spend approximately three months at sea. It comes in two sizes, the smaller one measuring 13 feet starting at $33,000, and the larger one measuring 25 feet starting at $77,500. The Turkish company, Sealvans, has announced that these caravan boats are now available for purchase in several parts of Europe.

Designed as a family holiday vehicle, it includes a kitchen, bathroom, and two lounges with a capacity for about four people. The first lounge, located at the front, features a semi-circular seating area with glass windows. The kitchen is equipped with various amenities, such as a stove, refrigerator, shelves, drawers, and a dining table. Across from the kitchen is a bathroom with a TMC toilet, shower, and bathroom cabinets.

The second part of the vehicle comprises a living area with an L-shaped sofa and a foldable table, with a door leading to the exterior deck. The lounge areas can be converted into sleeping spaces, with the seats transforming into beds.