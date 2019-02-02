Turkish Economy Needs No External Support: Finance Ministry

Turkey's path will not cross with IMF's for either loans or technical support, says Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry. (Shutterstock)

It is “obvious” that Turkey’s path will not have to cross the IMF’s for either loans or technical support, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry said Friday.

In a written statement, the ministry ruled out talks with the IMF.

"It is very clear that the motive for bringing up the IMF is a certain misinformation operation which lacks any consistency," an operation mounted despite Turkey's favorable indebtedness ratios, debt rollover ratios, and financial discipline performance, the ministry said.

Underlining that the Turkish economy is solid, the ministry said Turkey is continuing its stabilizing period successfully with no need for external support.

The rallying Turkish economy will continue thanks to the strategy and measures taken by the government, the statement added.

By Tuba Sahin