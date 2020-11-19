Turkish-German Airline SunExpress Offers Vacant Middle Seat Option

  1. Home
Published November 19th, 2020 - 09:30 GMT
The offer applies to all connections in the SunExpress network, starting from 59.99 Turkish liras ($8) on domestic routes and €39.99 ($47) on international routes, the airline said in a statement. (Shutterstock)
Passengers on Turkish-German airline can book unoccupied middle seat for 'small additional fee'

As part of its coronavirus safety measures, Turkish-German airline SunExpress is giving passengers the option to book a vacant middle seat for a small fee, the company said on Wednesday.

The offer applies to all connections in the SunExpress network, starting from 59.99 Turkish liras ($8) on domestic routes and €39.99 ($47) on international routes, the airline said in a statement.

Peter Glade, the chief commercial officer at SunExpress, said space was a major concern for many passengers, with many frequently expressing the wish for a guaranteed empty middle seat.

Based in sunny Antalya on the Turkish Mediterranean, SunExpress was founded in 1989 as a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Germany's Lufthansa.

Last year, the airline saw a passenger load factor of 83% and carried an impressive total of over 10 million travelers.

