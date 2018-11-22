Turkish-Liberated Syrian Region Boats 4,000 Functioning Firms

The biggest problems the region faces is lack of infrastructure. "We have a plan to build a free zone in Turkey's southern province Kilis," Mustafa said. (Shutterstock)

Some 4,000 firms are functioning in two liberated regions of northern Syria, a business association head said Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency at the 17th Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) Expo, Mahmoud Mustafa said: "The most important sectors are construction, agriculture especially olive oil, textile and trade."

Turkey has liberated two regions in Syria with two operations -- Euphrates Shield in 2016 and Olive Branch in 2018 against PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists.

In the freed regions, eight chambers of commerce were established in cities including Afrin, Azaz, Soran and Mare, said Mustafa, who heads the Syria branch of MUSIAD.

Some 400 to 500, mostly Syrian, firms have applied to these chambers, he added.

"We cannot speak about coherent trade volume in the region now, but there are plans for the future," he said.

The biggest problems the region faces is lack of infrastructure. "We have a plan to build a free zone in Turkey's southern province Kilis," Mustafa said.

The MUSIAD opened its Azaz branch earlier this month.

The four-day MUSIAD Expo in Istanbul is being attended by company representatives, businesspeople, academics, journalists, non-governmental organizations, and politicians.

As part of the expo, under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the International Business Forum's (IBF) 22nd Annual Congress, high technology and defense industry event “the High-Tech Port” and International Young Businessmen Congress (UGIK) are also set to be held.